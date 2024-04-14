Paul D. Motz, Shareholder, Segal McCambridge Singer and Mahoney to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Navigating Insurance Claims

For further details, please visit:

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/navigating-insurance-claims-2023/

About Paul D. Motz

Paul Motz is a seasoned trial lawyer based in Segal McCambridges Chicago office, specializing in complex commercial and tort litigation. With a focus on product liability, catastrophic personal injury, medical malpractice, and more, Paul consistently delivers outstanding results for his clients. His extensive experience includes multi-district litigation (MDL) cases, labor and employment matters, insurance coverage disputes, patent conflicts, and breach of contract issues.

Known for his aggressive litigation style and meticulous witness preparation, Paul ensures his clients are well-equipped to navigate any legal challenge. His courtroom prowess is demonstrated by his track record of successfully trying high-exposure cases across the country. Additionally, Paul is often sought after by clients facing significant exposure to participate in mock trials, and he frequently shares his expertise as a speaker on trial strategy and litigation tactics. Paul earned his J.D. from DePaul University College of Law and holds a B.A. in political science and communication from DePaul University.

About Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney

Segal McCambridge has built a reputation as a national law firm of accomplished trial attorneys for almost four decades. Founded in 1986, the firm has grown from a four-lawyer shop in Chicago to a national firm with additional offices in Austin, Boston, Detroit, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Indianapolis, Jersey City, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Providence, RI, San Francisco, St. Louis, Tampa and Wheeling, WV. The firm routinely counsels and defends clients, including Fortune 500 companies, corporations, and individuals, across the United States in complex litigation matters including, but not limited to: asbestos, class action, construction, employment, environmental, food and beverage, insurance coverage and bad faith, life sciences, product liability, professional liability, technology and cyber risk, transportation, and warranty.

The Segal McCambridge Insurance Coverage and Bad Faith Practice Group represents domestic and international insurers in bad faith litigation, often involving complex legal issues and significant extra-contractual exposure. Our team has extensive experience defending insurers in lawsuits alleging bad faith and other extra-contractual claims arising out of property damage and catastrophe claims practices, defense and indemnity obligations, excess liability judgments, uninsured and underinsured motorist claims and personal injury protection and medical payment claims practices.

In addition to the skilled representation we provide in cases of bad faith litigation, our group members also offer coverage analysis and dispute resolution services to primary, excess and umbrella insurers. Our attorneys include a nationwide network of experienced attorneys who serve as counselors and advocates experienced in a myriad of insurance products and issues.

Event Summary

When adversity strikes, insurance claims emerge as an indispensable lifeline for policyholders and a paramount responsibility for insurance adjusters. However, comprehending the intricacies of insurance policies and navigating the claims process can be a complex and frequently stressful endeavor for both parties.

Join our speakers in this CLE webcast as they immerse themselves in the intricate world of insurance claims and empower both policyholders and adjusters to foster a smoother, more efficacious claims experience. They will meticulously bridge the gaps between policyholders and adjusters, imparting practical guidance to policyholders for safeguarding their rights and securing fair compensation, while simultaneously empowering adjusters to handle claims with proficiency, professionalism, and unwavering ethical practices.

Key issues to be covered in this course are:

 Understanding Insurance Policies

 Rights and Responsibilities

 Maximizing Claim Efficiency

 Best Practices for Adjusters

 Communication Strategies

 Navigating Common Challenges

 Legal and Ethical Considerations

 Bridging the Gap

