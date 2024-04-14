Mobile Evaluation Services: Innovative Substance Use Evaluation Service Revolutionizes Access for Clients

Recognizing a need for more efficient and accessible service, Jyll Newell eliminates the barriers while empowering the client

Jyll Newell, a seasoned substance use counselor, has launched a groundbreaking venture, Mobile Evaluation Services, to address the critical need for accessible substance use evaluations. After years of witnessing the challenges people faced in obtaining timely evaluations, Newell recognized the imperative for a more efficient and client-centric approach.

Mobile Evaluation Services, established on 12/11/2023, embodies Newell’s vision of streamlining the evaluation process. Unlike traditional methods that had clients waiting in long queues, hoping for an assessment, Newell’s service offers scheduled appointment times, ensuring every client is seen promptly.

One of the distinguishing features of Mobile Evaluation Services is flexibility. Clients can opt for either in-person evaluations at an approved location or convenient telehealth appointments. This innovative approach eliminates transportation barriers and empowers clients to access evaluations from the comfort of their homes.

Moreover, Newell’s commitment to impartiality sets Mobile Evaluation Services apart. Unaffiliated with any treatment facility, Newell prioritizes the client’s well-being above all else. With a focus on providing accurate assessments tailored to individual needs, Newell ensures clients receive the appropriate level of care, whether it entails treatment or not.

“I saw firsthand the obstacles clients faced in obtaining substance use evaluations,” says Newell. “Mobile Evaluation Services aims to alleviate these challenges by offering a more accessible and client-centered approach.”

As a licensed and certified professional with a master’s in psychology and extensive experience in the field, Newell brings a wealth of expertise to Mobile Evaluation Services. Her credentials include being an International Alcohol and Drug Counselor (IADC) and approval by the Department of Transportation for conducting evaluations.

Mobile Evaluation Services not only facilitates evaluations but also assists clients in navigating the necessary paperwork for license reinstatement, further demonstrating Newell’s dedication to supporting clients through every step of their journey towards recovery and independence. For more information contact Jyll Newell at 319-759-4480 or visit her website at https://www.mobileevaluationservices.com/

About Mobile Evaluation Services

Mobile Evaluation Services comes to the client to complete their substance use evaluation and offers telehealth services so clients can complete their evaluation without leaving their home. DOT certified and licensed with the state of Iowa, clients can be sure they are getting a qualified evaluation that will help them to achieve goals such as getting their license reinstated or satisfying legal recommendations. Popular with client’s attorneys, Mobile Evaluation Services ensures your attorney or other legal entity are updated promptly with the results of the evaluation so that things can move swiftly.