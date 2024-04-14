Hong Kong – Special announcement on vegetation fire in Tuen Mun

Special announcement on vegetation fire in Tuen Mun ***************************************************



A vegetation fire broke out in the vicinity of Kau Keng Shan in Tuen Mun at 6.29pm yesterday (April 13). The Fire Services Department is conducting a firefighting operation.

Members of the public who are being affected by the smoke and an unusual odour carried by the wind are advised to close their doors and windows and stay calm.