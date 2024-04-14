2024 Spring Sale For Wig Lovers From Klaiyi Hair Store

Xuchang, Henan, China – WEBWIRE – Friday, April 12, 2024

Before you know it, a quarter of the way through 2024 has passed and spring is creeping up on you. If you want life to have a touch of change, we will introduce Klaiyi Hair, a wig company that prepares spring surprises for its customers, in addition to large discounts and free gifts from 4.12 to 18th.

17% off Sitewide, Code: SPRlNG17

$35 off Over $189,Code: SPRlNG35

Spring is a great season for the temperature is perfect, and for the convenience of traveling you need this wig, Klaiyi Hair, this company has several sizes, 13×4, 7×5,6×4.75. and has made an installation upgrade that will allow you to put it on and go in less than 30 seconds.

And why is that? Because it comes with tape on both sides of the wig, so you can just peel it off and apply it.

Previously, only purchases of 13x4s came with this wig tape, but to satisfy more consumers, its now being given away with purchases of 7x5s as well. If you want to experience this product, why dont you buy it now and with discounts.

At Klaiyi, they strive to create the best quality, most comfortable wigs at the best prices for you. Giving all ladies the opportunity and ability to change themselves. In order to achieve this brand philosophy, Klaiyi is constantly upgrading and optimizing their wigs, from the regular wigs they started with, to the glueless wigs, and now to the pre-everything wigs.

This company will be giving away four gifts for the month of April to their dear fans – two Dior lipsticks and two bottles of Krastase hair oil. In addition, Every week, their official Ins account will inform everyone about the benefits of the upgraded wigs and what can be done to make them more natural and comfortable to wear in daily life.

Follow the steps below to enter for your chance to win this fantastic prize:

Follow @klaiyihair_no1, like this post and tag friends and family in this post.

1 tag = 1 entry

Share this post and tag us in your story for an extra bonus.

Giveaway closes at midnight on April 25, 2024 and winners will be announced on April 11, 15, 19, and 25 and we will contact you via DM.