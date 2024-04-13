Russian River Valley Winegrowers Partner with Secret Supper for Unique Twist on Annual Paulée Dinner

Russian River Valley Wine Weekend to Include Three Days of New Experiences August 2nd – 4th, 2024

In celebration of the 10th Anniversary the Russian River Valley’s celebrated Paulée dinner, the Russian River Valley Winegrowers have announced an exciting weekend line-up of events, partnering with Secret Supper to bring an element of mystery to the region’s Paulée dinner. Russian River Valley Wine Weekend, which will be held Friday, August 2 – Sunday, August 4, 2024 will be an expanded experiential program bringing three full days of wine & culinary delights, as well as tasting and adventure experiences unique to the area.

As part of the weekend experience, the organization’s annual Paulée Dinner will be presented by Secret Supper, a food & wine experiential team that creates unique dining experiences internationally. In the tradition of Secret Supper events, the location of the dinner will remain a secret until 24 hours prior to the event. For those guests who wish to prolong the anticipation, an shuttle service will be offered with no information about the destination until arrival.

The Paulée dinner is a family-style fine dining experience hosted by a dozen local winemakers and growers sharing unique cellar offerings surrounded by live acoustic music. The popular event is named for Burgundy’s famous tradition of ‘La Paulée’, a convivial fête in which wine growers share food and wine with their guests.

Additionally, Russian River Valley Wine Weekend will include unique guest experiences on Friday and Sunday. Friday will kick-off the weekend with a Sunset Soirée event and Sunday will conclude with a lunch to close out the events and wish growers well on the upcoming 2024 harvest season.

The full schedule for Russian River Valley Wine Weekend includes:

Friday, August 2nd – Sunset Soirée Presented by San Francisco Magazine held at Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. PST. Guests will have the opportunity to mingle with up to 30 esteemed producers and growers while enjoying a selection of award-winning wines from the valley and small bites from Sonoma County-based food trucks and vendors. Bay Area band, Hella Fitzgerald will perform and a dedicated music lounge will be sponsored by Rodney Strong Vineyards. Tickets to Sunset Soirée start at $185.

Saturday, August 3rd – Paulée Dinner presented by Secret Supper, with location to be announced just prior to the event, will take place from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. PST. Tickets are $325 and are available through our partners at Secret Supper.

Sunday, August 4th – Russian River Valley Récolte Lunch will be held at Hop Kiln Estate by Landmark Vineyards from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST. Up to six producers will host an intimate lunch amongst the hop kilns of the historic property beside the Russian River on Westside Road outside of Healdsburg. Tickets to the Récolte Lunch are $225.

Tickets and more information are available at the newly launched RussianRiverValleyWineWeekend.com. For tickets to the Paulée Dinner, guests should visit https://www.secretsupper.co/shop/p/russian-river-valley-eltdy. For lodging, partner hotel, Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country has extended a special room rate to guests of the weekend.

About Russian River Valley Winegrowers

The Russian River Valley Winegrowers (RRVW) is a community of farmers and winemakers promoting the exceptional grapes and world-renowned wines reflective of the diversity within the Russian River Valley AVA. We are multi-generational stewards of our land and natural resources, continuously innovating sustainable practices for the future in our premier region known for its distinctive Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and other grape varieties. Russian River Valley celebrated its 40th year as an official AVA in 2023. https://russianrivervalley.org