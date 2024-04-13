REDCOM Joined Forces With Morris Habitat For Humanity

Members of REDCOMs construction and sales teams volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, an organization dedicated to building affordable homes for those in need. The focus was on constructing two single-family homes.

REDCOMs volunteers Chris Siclari, Scott Shack, Sam Rockaway, Michael Reyes, Michael Casalino, Rob Porcaro, Alex Almodovar, and Joe Orsita were divided into groups, each taking on a specific set of tasks throughout the day.

One group installed siding, which involved measuring, cutting, and attaching the panels to the exterior walls of the house. Another team was tasked with fitting doors and windows ensuring that each door and window was properly aligned and sealed.

REDCOMs volunteer work furthered Habitat for Humanity’s mission while demonstrating the construction and design firms commitment to giving back to the community they serve.

According to Sam Rockaway, REDCOMs SVP of Sales, REDCOM team members were thrilled to put their construction experience to work for such a worthy cause. We got a lot accomplished on the job site and had a great time doing it.

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and approximately 70 countries. Habitats vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

ABOUT REDCOM:

REDCOM is an award winning, full-service commercial architectural design, engineering, and commercial contracting company operating in New Jersey and the surrounding areas since 1982.

REDCOM can take a project from concept to completion, offering comprehensive services that encompass every stage of a project. With its experienced team of professionals, REDCOM provides creative solutions that exceed industry standards.

ABOUT MORRIS HABITAT FOR HUMANITY:

Morris Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization and an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International which is headquartered in Americus, Georgia. Habitat for Humanity provides technical assistance, but each affiliate operates independently raising its own funds, finding its own sites, and selecting its own families.

Through volunteer labor and donations of money and materials, Morris Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that builds and rehabilitates houses in partnership with families in need.

For more information contact: Katharine Serra at katharines ( @ ) redcomllc dot com or 646-714-1382.

