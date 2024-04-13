Haulla Says What Holds People Back From an Abundant Financial Life is “WASTE MANAGEMENT”

The clouds are beginning to part. The global economy begins the final descent toward a soft landing, with inflation declining steadily and growth holding up. Despite the ease of inflation, there is one thing that keeps us away from saving money, the waste management fee.

Waste management fee shows no sign of decreasing

Waste Giants (BIG 3) are behind the drastic inflation of waste fee

The Future of Waste Collection

Haulla (Cost efficiency & technology)

The global economy has been suffering for a long time. It hasn’t been long since the global economy recovered from recession. People are expecting more financial freedom and leeway. Waste collection fee is one of the major factors that gets in the way of people’s hopes.

The cost of waste collection services varies per location, amount, and frequency. Businesses should expect to pay around $200 per month for regular pickups. Collection cost, transfer cost, container cost, and landfill cost – there are several factors that haulers consider in their operations. Plus, private haulers rapidly increase annual rates because of the increasing demand for services, soaring fuel prices, and rising business costs.

Waste Management WM, the wide-moat leader in U.S. solid waste collection and disposal, reported good third-quarter financial results. Total revenue increased 2.4% year over year to $5.2 billion, which was modestly below the estimate due to easing core price growth (6.6% this quarter versus 8.2% during the year-ago quarter). Nevertheless, price increases outpaced cost inflation, and WM’s adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 100 basis points to 29.6%, 60 basis points above the estimate. Adjusted EPS of $1.63 increased 4.5% year over year.

Republic Services reports 6 percent revenue growth and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 9 percent during the third quarter.

The adjusted EBITDA margin for the company expanded 70 basis points to 29.9 percent.

Total revenue was up during the third quarter, as well, according to the company’s third-quarter 10Q filing. The company reports $3.825 billion in revenue for the third quarter, up from $3.597 billion for the second quarter. Year-to-date revenue for 2023 is $11.1 billion compared with about $9.9 billion through three quarters in 2022.

As mentioned above, waste management conglomerates have grown dramatically, despite the economic downturn. This is largely due to the steady increase in waste collecting fee. Somehow, the waste giants think it’s a moral decision to keep raising the price even though the people have suffered from the recession. This raises a question of “Should we keep using the services from the traditional, big companies?”

The Future of Waste Collection – smart waste management

Traditional methods are no longer effective in the rapidly evolving waste and resource management industry. Using old-school methods can result in inefficiencies, errors, and higher costs in the age of cutting-edge technologies. Data-driven waste management technology represents a transformative shift from traditional approaches by combining the power of data and advanced analytics.

Unlike traditional methods, it uses real-time data from various sources like sensors, GPS devices, and mobile apps to monitor waste collection, disposal, and recycling processes. This technology ensures data accuracy and reliability, which not only enhances efficiency but also reduces costs and minimizes environmental impact. As a result, data-driven waste management technology facilitates a cost-effective, sustainable approach, ideal for waste management companies, municipalities, recycling companies, and waste producers.

There are numerous companies from big to small that offer smart waste management. However, only few have competitive advantages on price efficiency and smart technology.

Haulla

Many companies find themselves stuck in unreasonable contracts with overcharging trash collection services. Not to forget unreliable trash pickup services and follow-up visits.

Haulla helped businesses break from their overpriced, long-term contracts with their incumbent haulers—guiding them through the whole process while also paying for the termination fee. Hustling to build their customer base, Haulla promised to help businesses save at least 15% off their monthly garbage bill.

Some may be wondering, how does Haulla help its customers save money? This is when the smart technology of Haulla comes in. Besides paying for customers to terminate their previous contract, Haulla uses data-driven methods to optimize trash collection. Inside every dumpster deployed by Haulla is a fill-level sensor that periodically takes measurements of the accumulated waste volume. When the dumpster is full, the sensor automatically dispatches a collection request to the Haulla app (available on the App Store and Google Play), informing on the hauler’s end that a dumpster is awaiting pickup.

Moreover, based on algorithm calculations, waste haulers are only matched with dumpsters that are within their service scope to ensure faster and more efficient collection runs. After every collection, customers are able to submit their feedback in order to improve the customer experience.

It’s never too late to use smart waste management to save on monthly waste fees. To save 20% or more on garbage collection, Haulla will help. They help with industrial waste, food waste or running a recycling program with a waste solution that can be tailored to specific requirements to efficiently manage all commercial waste needs.

Check out if Haulla’s available in a local area and submit a quote request for free.

