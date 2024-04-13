Christopher Cianci, Partner, Lagasse Branch Bell + Kinkead LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Taking Your Trial Advocacy to New Heights

For further details, please visit:

Event Summary

Preparing for a trial involves the strategic use of documents. Crafting a compelling narrative not only simplifies intricate legal arguments but also leaves a lasting impact that can influence decisions in favor of your client. Therefore, establishing a trial preparation strategy is critical, and it should begin to take shape during the document review stage.

Join Lee J. Hurwitz of Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney and Christopher Cianci of Lagasse Branch Bell + Kinkead LLP for an in-depth discussion on the top strategies for winning trials. Our speakers will explore effective cross-examination techniques, the art of presenting complex evidence in an understandable way, and the use of rhetoric to influence courtroom opinions.

Key issues that will be covered in this course are:

 The Psychology of Persuasion

 Visual Advocacy

 Mastery of Oral Advocacy

 Case Preparation and Organization

 Ethical Considerations

