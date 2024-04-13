Canada – Proposed Registration Decision PRD2024-04, Extract of Swinglea glutinosa and EcoSwing Botanical Fungicide

Current status: Open

Opened on 12 April 2024 and will close for consultation on 27 May 2024.

Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA), under the authority of the Pest Control Products Act, is proposing registration for the sale and use of EcoSwing Technical and EcoSwing Botanical Fungicide, containing the technical grade active ingredient Extract of Swinglea glutinosa, for the control, suppression or partial suppression of common fungal diseases that reduce harvest quality and yields of these crops and fungicide resistance management on field-grown blueberry, certain pome fruits, stone fruits, berries and small fruits, cucurbit vegetables and greenhouse-grown berries and small fruits, cucurbit vegetables, stone fruits and ornamentals.

How to get involved

This consultation is open for comment from 12 April 2024 to 27 May 2024 (45 calendar days). Open the “Consultation Summary” to access the document.

If you would like to comment, see the Pest Management Regulatory Agency Publications Section page for contact information. Please be sure to include the title of the consultation document on which you are commenting.

Health Canada will consider all comments received up to 45 days from the date of publication of this document (by 27 May 2024) before making a final decision on the proposed registration for Extract of Swinglea glutinosa and EcoSwing Botanical Fungicide.

Reporting to Canadians

Health Canada will make the results of this consultation available on this website. Once the decision on Extract of Swinglea glutinosa and EcoSwing Botanical Fungicide is finalized, the PMRA will post a Registration Decision on the Pesticides and Pest Management Reports and Publications portion of Canada.ca.

If you have any questions, contact the Pest Management Information Service.

