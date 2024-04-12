Hong Kong – Welcome remarks by SITI at Digital Economy Summit 2024 (English only) (with photos)

Welcome remarks by SITI at Digital Economy Summit 2024 (English only) (with photos) ***********************************************************************************



Following are the welcome remarks by the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, at the Digital Economy Summit 2024 today (April 12):

Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan, 尊敬的中聯辦盧新寧副主任 (Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ms Lu Xinning), 尊敬的國家網信辦王崧副主任 (Vice Minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China Mr Wang Song), 尊敬的中國互聯網發展基金會王秀軍理事長(President of the China Internet Development Foundation, Ms Wang Xiujun), distinguished speakers and guests, ladies and gentlemen,

Good morning and welcome to Digital Economy Summit 2024. In particular, a warm welcome to our guests and friends from the Mainland and abroad for joining us at this innovation and technology (I&T) flagship event in Hong Kong.

Organised by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau and Cyberport, the Digital Economy Summit has established itself as Hong Kong’s annual high-powered I&T event. The theme of this year’s summit is “Smarter Technovation for all: Forging a Sustainable Future”. This theme highlights the importance of I&T in tackling global challenges, driving the global digital economy and at the same time promoting sustainability and creating positive societal outcomes.

This year, our two-day programme comprises a total of eight thematic forums, which are dedicated to fostering a holistic and multi-dimensional approach to look into how the global digital economy is being shaped and impacted. Over 100 industry experts and global thought leaders come here to share their valuable experience and vision. I encourage all of you to grasp this golden opportunity to engage in inspiring discussions and explore new business collaborations in this global technology wave.

The Hong Kong SAR Government has always accorded high priority to developing Hong Kong into an international I&T hub as set out in our country’s 14th Five-year Plan. Under the leadership of our Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, the Hong Kong I&T Development Blueprint published in December 2022 laid down a clear course for Hong Kong’s I&T development in the next five to 10 years, which includes accelerating the development of the digital economy and smart city. In this year’s Budget as announced by our Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan, a number of digital economy-related initiatives and measures were introduced, which again further demonstrates our government’s commitments in I&T adoption for higher-quality economic growth.

Hong Kong will continue to contribute our I&T power in forging a sustainable future. The most commonly cited definition of “sustainable” is development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of our future generations to meet their own needs. Echoing today’s theme, how we are going to achieve a sustainable future is developed by maintaining a balance between using technology in an intelligent way, while at the same time, promoting, creating and maximising long-term value by using technology in a safe and responsible manner. I believe our speakers in this two-day programme will give the best illustration on this important agenda.

Before I close, I would like to thank Cyberport, my colleagues in the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau and the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer, and our collaboration partners for their brilliant contributions in organising this great event. I also wish you all a truly rewarding experience at the Summit and a wonderful experience in Hong Kong. Thank you very much.