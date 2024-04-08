TREEI Foundation and Netcracker Technologies Launch Initiative to Combat Health Challenges Among Women in Slum Communities

TREEI Foundation, in partnership with Netcracker Technologies, embarked on a transformative initiative on International Women’s Day, 8th March, aimed at addressing critical health challenges faced by women in slum communities. The initiative involves the distribution of Mahua Ladoos, a nutritious and indigenous food item innovated by Eklavya, to 1000 women slum dwellers over the course of six months.

The primary objective of this initiative is to combat prevalent health issues such as anemia, vitamin deficiency, and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among marginalized women. Recognizing the importance of nutrition in improving overall health and well-being, TREEI Foundation and Netcracker Technologies have joined hands to make a tangible difference in the lives of these vulnerable communities.

Speaking at the launch Mr. Tanveer Inamdar, Founder of TREEI Foundation said, “Our association with Netcracker Technologies is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the health and wellbeing of women living in underprivileged regions. We are proactively helping these women to have better lives by treating their nutritional flaws.”

Further he added, “This milestone marks the successful implementation of the “Nutrition for All” project, highlighting the commitment of TREEI Foundation and Netcracker Technologies to address health disparities and promote well-being among underserved populations.”

The distribution of Mahua Ladoos commenced on International Women’s Day and will continue three times a week for the next six months. On 5th April, TREEI Foundation, in collaboration with Netcracker Technologies, reached a significant milestone by covering 10 slum pockets in Pune and distributing 1000 kilograms of Mahua Ladoos to 1000 selected women beneficiaries.