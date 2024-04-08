GD Goenka University Awarded “Diamond Badge” by Green Ranking 2024

GD Goenka University is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious “Diamond Badge” by Green Ranking 2024, in recognition of its exceptional commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. The university’s unwavering dedication to sustainable practices has secured its place among the top 30 universities in a list of 782 universities in India.

Green Ranking is a renowned platform that evaluates institutions worldwide based on their sustainability initiatives and environmental performance. The Diamond Badge signifies the second highest level of achievement after the Platinum Badge, reserved for institutions that demonstrate exemplary leadership and innovation in sustainability practices.

GD Goenka University has long prioritized sustainability as a core value, integrating it into every aspect of its operations. From energy conservation and waste management to biodiversity preservation and community engagement, the university has implemented comprehensive strategies to minimize its environmental footprint and promote a greener future.

“We are immensely proud to receive the Diamond Badge from Green Ranking 2024,” said Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group. “This recognition reaffirms our commitment to sustainability and inspires us to continue our efforts towards creating a more environmentally conscious campus and community. We believe that education plays a crucial role in shaping a sustainable future, and we remain dedicated to empowering our students with the knowledge and skills needed to address global environmental challenges.”

The achievement of the Diamond Badge reflects GD Goenka University’s ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into its academic programs, research initiatives, campus operations, and beyond. By fostering a culture of environmental responsibility and innovation, the university aims to inspire positive change and contribute to a more sustainable world.