AIR INDIA APPOINTS JAYARAJ SHANMUGAM AS HEAD OF GLOBAL AIRPORT OPERATIONS

Air India today announced the appointment of Mr. Jayaraj Shanmugam as Head of Global Airport Operations.

Shanmugam will assume his role on April 15th, 2024, and will report to Chief Operations Officer, Capt. Klaus Goersch.

Shanmugam joins Air India from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), where, as Chief Operating Officer, he led the operationalisation of the new Terminal 2. He has had a distinguished career spanning over 25 years in the airline, airport, and telecom industries, with stints at Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Jet Airways.

Announcing Shanmugam’s appointment, Capt. Goersch said, “Jayaraj has distinctive expertise in driving excellence in customer experience and airport operations, redesigning and improving services. We look forward to significantly enhancing our airport operations with his leadership and achieving many milestones in our Vihaan.AI transformation journey.”

About Air India

Founded by the legendary JRD Tata, Air India pioneered India’s aviation sector. Since its first flight on October 15, 1932, Air India has built an extensive domestic network with non-stop flights to cities around the world, across the USA, Canada, UK, Europe, Far-East, South-East Asia, Australia, and the Gulf. After 69 years as a government-owned enterprise, Air India and Air India Express were welcomed back into the Tata group in January 2022.

Air India is navigating through a major five-year transformation roadmap under the aegis of Vihaan.AI, with an ambition to become a world class airline with an Indian heart. The first phase of this transformation, the taxi phase was recently concluded, and focused on fixing the basics. These included bringing back to service many long grounded aircraft, addition of talent across flying and ground functions, rapid upgradation of technology and strengthening of customer care initiatives amongst others. A member of Star Alliance, the largest global airline consortium of leading international airlines, Air India offers seamless connectivity and facilities to passengers all over the world.