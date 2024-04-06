Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Castle Peak (with photos)

Police today (April 6) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Castle Peak.

Li Siu-ming, aged 67, went missing after he left his residence in Oi Lok House, Yau Oi Estate yesterday (April 5) morning. His family made a report to Police on the same day.



He is about 1.6 metres tall, 60 kilograms in weight and of medium build. He has a square face with yellow complexion and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing dark trousers, slippers and a cap with his upper body unclothed.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories North on 3661 3128 or email to rmpu-ntn-1@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.