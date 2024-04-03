Hong Kong – Cluster of Candida auris cases in Hong Kong Buddhist Hospital

Cluster of Candida auris cases in Hong Kong Buddhist Hospital *************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The spokesperson for Hong Kong Buddhist Hospital (HKBH) made the following announcement today (April 3):



A 76-year-old male patient in a medicine ward of HKBH was confirmed to carry Candida auris on March 14 without signs of infection, after being transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital on the same day. The patient was discharged earlier. In accordance with the prevailing guideline, HKBH has conducted contact tracing and found one more male patient, aged 69, carrying Candida auris. He is now treated in isolation with stable condition.



The wards concerned have adopted the following enhanced infection control measures:



Enhanced patient and environmental screening procedures; Applied stringent contact precautions and enhanced hand hygiene of staff and patients; and Thorough cleaning and disinfection of the wards concerned.



The hospital will continue the enhanced infection control measures and closely monitor the situation of the wards. The cases have been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection for necessary follow-up.

