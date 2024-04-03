Hong Kong – Appointment of Town Planning Board members

Appointment of Town Planning Board members ******************************************



The Government announced today (April 3) that the Chief Executive has appointed six official and 24 non-official members to the Town Planning Board (TPB) for a new two-year term from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2026.



The Permanent Secretary for Development (Planning and Lands) has been reappointed as the Chairperson of the TPB. Veteran member Mr Stephen Liu Ling-hong has been appointed as the Vice-chairperson.



The Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn, said that non-official members of the TPB have a good mix of backgrounds. Their multidisciplinary expertise and wealth of experience will contribute to the work of the TPB in discharging its statutory functions under the Town Planning Ordinance (Cap. 131) (TPO).



TPB members are also appointed to serve on the TPB’s two planning committees, namely the Metro Planning Committee (MPC) and the Rural and New Town Planning Committee (RNTPC). The Director of Planning has been reappointed as the Chairperson of both the MPC and the RNTPC. Ms Sandy Wong Hang-yee and Mr Daniel Lau King-shing have been appointed as the Vice-chairperson of the MPC and the RNTPC respectively.



“We are deeply grateful to the retiring members for their contributions during their tenure. We also look forward to working closely with TPB members of the new term to further the development of Hong Kong,” Ms Linn said.



The TPB is a statutory body established under section 2 of the TPO with a view to promoting the health, safety, convenience and general welfare of the community through the systematic preparation and approval of plans for the layout of areas of Hong Kong.



The full membership of the TPB for the new term, as set out below, will be published in the Gazette on April 5, 2024.



Chairperson

————

Permanent Secretary for Development (Planning and Lands)



Official Members

———————

Director of Planning

Deputy Secretary for Transport and Logistics 1, or alternate representative

Director of Home Affairs, or alternate representative

Director of Environmental Protection, or alternate representative

Director of Lands, or alternate representative



Non-official Members

———————

Mr Stephen Liu Ling-hong (Vice-chairperson)

Professor Roger Chan Chun-kwong

Ms Kelly Chan Yuen-sau*

Dr Cheng Cho-ming*

Mrs Vivian Cheung Kar-fay

Mr Stanley Choi Tak-shing

Mr Chung Kum-wah*

Mr Ho Kui-yip

Mr Ip Chung-man*

Mr Ryan Ip Man-ki*

Mr Daniel Lau King-shing

Mr Leung Ka-wing

Mr Lui Sau-shun

Dr Venus Lun Yuen-ha

Mr Ma Kam-wah

Mr Rocky Poon Lock-kee*

Professor Tang Bo-sin*

Professor Bernadette Tsui

Ms Sandy Wong Hang-yee

Mr Simon Wong Kit-lung*

Professor Jonathan Wong Woon-chung

Mr Wong Yuk-sun*

Mr Derrick Yip Siu-ming*

Mr Ricky Yu Wai-yip



*New members