Hong Kong – Tseung Kwan O Hospital appeals to public about missing patient

Tseung Kwan O Hospital appeals to public about missing patient



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

​The spokesman for the Tseung Kwan O Hospital (TKOH) made the following appeal today (April 2) regarding an inpatient leaving the hospital without notifying hospital staff:



A 43-year-old male patient left the surgical ward without notifying hospital staff at around 8pm yesterday (April 1) night.



Upon departure of the patient without informing the ward, security guards were deployed to search for the patient within the hospital compound and the vicinity. The hospital also reported to the Police for assistance. The patient is yet to be located.



The hospital is very concerned about the incident and will fully co-operate with the Police in order to locate the patient.



The patient is about 1.7 meters tall, long hair and of thin body build. According to CCTV footage, the patient was wearing patient clothes when he left the hospital.



The hospital appeals to the public to contact the hospital at 2208 1256 or the Police if they know the whereabouts of the patient. TKOH has reported the case to the Hospital Authority Head Office via the Advanced Incident Reporting System.