The Movie Trailer For “Innovators Of Black History Vol. 1” Has Been Released

By: 360 Sound And Vision Ltd.

Innovators Of Black History Vol. 1

NEW YORK – March 28, 2024 – PRLog — Renowned research group Vision Laboratories, joins forces with production and distribution company 360 Sound And Vision Ltd. to release INNOVATORS OF BLACK HISTORY VOL. 1, an historical breath-taking documentary masterpiece.

Prepare yourself for a visual experience in Black History that will captivate your mind and uplift your spirit. Acclaimed writer and director Dwayne Buckle, known for his exceptional work on films like, GREAT MYSTERIES OF THE SPHINX, ANCIENT ASTRONAUTS and ANCIENT SYMBOLS teams up with renowned narrator Myles Wright. Together they are set to release the anticipated film titled “INNOVATORS OF BLACK HISTORY VOL. 1” on July 9th, 2024.

“INNOVATORS OF BLACK HISTORY VOL. 1” is not another film; it represents a fusion of many remarkable talents. Featuring acting performances from up-coming actors Darnell Rose, John David Fenrich II, Madison Charlton and Jabari Davis, INNOVATORS OF BLACK HISTORY VOL. 1’s exceptional research, honed through years of in-depth research and analysis of history, historical African- American figures and events, blends seamlessly with director Dwayne Buckle’s documentary production style promising a visual experience like no other. The film highlights 10 black historical figures who paved the way for everyone with their inventions in science, mathematics, medicine and beyond. With ten thought-provoking segments this documentary aims to push the boundaries of what black history really is and make a lasting impact on the genre.

This exciting visual production is brought to you by the label known as 360 Sound And Vision, based in New York City, this label has gained recognition for its dedication to pushing the boundaries of filmmaking and artistry. “INNOVATORS OF BLACK HISTORY VOL. 1” will be available for download as well as streaming, it will be available in DVD and BLU RAY formats on Amazon and other retail sites on July, 9th, 2024. Ensuring that fans can enjoy the movie in their preferred way.

Vision Laboratories and 360 Sound And Vision have collaborated on an film that explores thought-provoking themes. These companies invite viewers to embark on a journey of self-reflection and exploration.

Black History month is every month, and if you’re curious about what’s in store in “INNOVATORS OF BLACK HISTORY VOL. 1”, you can take a look at the films details on the films OFFICIAL IMDB page: https://www.imdb.com/ title/tt31180211/

For those who want to delve further into the world of “INNOVATORS OF BLACK HISTORY VOL. 1” the films trailer is available on YouTube. Immerse yourself in the captivating visuals and sound scapes that “INNOVATORS OF BLACK HISTORY VOL. 1” has crafted.

WATCH THE TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=Y1l1R2HD_ A4

“INNOVATORS OF BLACK HISTORY VOL. 1” is more than an movie; it’s an experience that traverses the realms of time, space, philosophy, and creativity. Mark your calendars for July 9th 2024 as this release promises to be a milestone in the realm of Black History and Motion Picture.