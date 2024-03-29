Hong Kong – Lifesaving services at gazetted beaches during swimming season

Lifesaving services at gazetted beaches during swimming season **************************************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) announced today (March 28) that lifesaving services will be provided at 22 gazetted beaches from April 1. Please refer to the Annex for details of the beaches concerned.

During the swimming season (from April to October), lifesaving services will be provided daily at the above gazetted beaches from 9am to 6pm. The services will be extended from 8am to 7pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays during the peak period from June to August.

The LCSD reminds members of the public not to swim at the beaches without lifesaving services to avoid accidents.