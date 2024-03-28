“The L in Love is for Lust” by Karlin Triggs Will Be Displayed at the 2024 LA Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, March 27, 2024

I think it will help us recovering prudes open up a little more regarding our own sexual experiences. Mike, Amazon review

The self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will exhibit The L in Love is for Lust: Its Time to Take this Out of the Group Chat! by Karlin Triggs at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival. The literary festival will take place on April 20-21, 2024, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles.

The L.A. Times Festival of Books is an annual public festival celebrating community, literature, culture, and arts. Considered the largest book festival in the U.S., the event has drawn around 150,000 visitors annually. Visitors include authors, book lovers, exhibitors, celebrities, artists, and musicians. Aside from book exhibits, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books hosts events that include performances and storytelling for children, author signings, and panel discussions.

The L in Love is for Lust is a self-help and sexual exploration book that follows the sexual experiences of the author as she finds herself and redefines what validation looks like. At first, she only shared her sexual encounters with her girl group chats. In this book, Karlin breaks down each of her encounters and their juicy aftermaths.

Karlin wrote this book as an apology letter to herself. Her book is not all about the steamy stories of her encounters as it is about standing for her truth. Here, she embraces her power and knows her worth as a person.

The L in Love is for Lust will be displayed at the ReadersMagnet exhibit at the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2024 at booth #225. Visit the exhibit to check out the books display.

Get a copy of The L in Love is for Lust: Its time to take this out of the group chat! by Karlin Triggs on Amazon. Learn more about the author and get deeper into her thoughts at www.karlintriggs.com.

The L in Love is for Lust

Subtitle: Its Time to Take This Out of the Group Chat!

Author: Karlin Triggs

Genre: Non-Fiction, Self-Help, Sexual Exploration

Publisher: Kindle Direct Publishing

Published Date: March 14, 2024

Authors Biography:

Karlin Triggs is a 30-something black woman who currently lives in Charlotte, NC. This New Orleans native moved to Charlotte in 2019, after teaching middle school math for 3 years in NOLA. When she moved to CLT, she taught for another 3 years at the high school level, before taking a step back to explore a career in sales.

Triggs graduated from Virginia Tech with two degrees: Bachelor of Science in Math with a minor in Womens and Gender Studies, and Masters in Arts in Curriculum and Instruction. While writing was never a priority in her life, she hopes that this first book will not be her last. Although, Triggs has been published in education journals previously, this is her first spin in the non-fiction world.