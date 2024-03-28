navigating-the-visa-process:-how-indian-students-can-secure-study-abroad-visas

India, March 27 — Countless questions and challenges may swirl in students’ minds because of current scenarios of heightened scrutiny for student visas. Some countries have recently introduced stricter policies and increased scrutiny for international students. With this in mind, it’s important for students to educate themselves about the visa process.

With years of expertise assisting students in making their study abroad dreams a reality, Prodigy Finance has compiled a list of visa process tips for students to guide them in navigating the visa process and achieving their study abroad goal. To turn your dream of studying abroad into a reality, it’s important to plan ahead of time, understand the visa application process, and gather all relevant documents.

This article will explore the various types of student visas open to postgraduate studies abroad, the steps to apply for them, and the supporting documents required for a successful student visa application.

The Visa Application Process

The visa application process for each country can vary: from the document requirements to the proof of funds accepted to what all visas would let you do besides studying. However, there are some broad similarities in the student visa application process, and it generally goes as follows:

1. Acceptance into a recognised institution

2. Make an appointment at the embassy or consulate

3. Gather your documents

4. Submit the visa payment

5. Attend your student visa appointment

Students may apply for the visa online through the official portal of the respective embassy or consulate or offline by visiting a Visa Application Centre (VAC) of the chosen country in India. Schedule a visa interview appointment at the nearest embassy or consulate for the desired country. Keep the payment receipt as proof.

Note that your planned educational institutions must be recognised by the relevant regulatory body and authorised to offer the courses.

When should you start the visa application process?

As soon as students receive their letter of acceptance from their desired university, it should be treated as a green signal to begin their application procedure for their student visa.

Hence, students are advised to apply 1-3 months ahead to avoid a last-minute rush. Candidates seeking scholarships, education loans, or sponsorships should add a few extra months to the process, as these processes can take more time.

Documentation and Paperwork

Every country, depending on its immigration laws, requires a specific list of documents. While the exact requirements differ from country to country, there are general guidelines that will be followed in most cases.

We’ve included a list of documents that you should keep handy during the visa process.

Valid passport (minimum six-month validity)

Passport size pictures

Proof of being a bonafide student

Payment receipts for universities

Educational documents

Medical examination report

Proof of funds

Bank statements

Loan approval letter

Scholarship letters

Affidavit of support

Language proficiency result

Property evaluation report

Refer to this detailed checklist by Prodigy Finance when planning to study abroad for easy reference.

Financial Planning and Proof

Proof of financial support or capacity to make the payments during their stay is a huge part of the visa application process. Students need to provide documented proof that they have access to that amount for the specified tenure.

Financial requirements for a student visa:

1. Fees and other University charges: Beyond tuition fees, several additional university charges can impact your financial planning for a student visa application. These can vary significantly depending on the programme and institution.

2. Proof of financial capability: Students also need to provide documentation to prove that they are financially capable of affording their stay in that country for the intended study period. The required amount can be provided by most universities and can vary within a country depending upon the region. In European countries (like Germany, Netherlands, etc.), a minimum living cost is computed as per government standards.

Acceptable proofs of funds (PoF) include recent bank statements, loan approval/disbursement letters, scholarship letters, and sponsor affidavits detailing financial support commitment and additional sponsor details.

Studying abroad can be a transformative experience. Although challenges may arise, the rewards are immense. Applying early, staying informed, and communicating effectively contribute to a smooth and hassle-free experience. Don’t let financial obstacles deter you from pursuing your academic dreams. Explore various scholarship and financial aid options and make your study abroad aspirations a reality.

About Prodigy Finance

Founded in 2007, Prodigy Finance is an international student lender that has helped over 40,613 international masters students attend the world’s top universities. To date, Prodigy has disbursed over $2.09b in funding to students from more than 150 countries.

Prodigy Finance is fuelled by impact investors and other private qualified entities who invest in tomorrow’s leaders whilst earning a financial and social return. Prodigy’s borderless lending model enables students to apply for a loan based on their future earning potential and not just their current circumstances and credit history.

Prodigy Finance Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom