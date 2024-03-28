Milton Taborda’s Novel “One Lifetime is Only the Beginning” Will Be Displayed at the 2024 L.A. Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, March 27, 2024

The novel One Lifetime is Only the Beginning by Milton Taborda will be exhibited by the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The literary festival will occur at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, on April 20-21, 2024.

The L.A. Times Festival of Books is an annual public festival celebrating community, literature, culture, and arts. Considered the largest book festival in the U.S., the event has drawn around 150,000 visitors annually. Visitors include authors, book lovers, exhibitors, celebrities, artists, and musicians. Aside from book exhibits, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books hosts events that include performances and storytelling for children, author signings, and panel discussions.

One Lifetime is Only the Beginning is a fantasy novel that follows Robert Bennett trying to understand the meaning behind the strange dreams he keeps on having at night. One day, he and Alice, his wife, find a gold necklace on the creek bed at Watkins Glenn Park. They reach out to the owner and begin to understand the meaning behind the dreams, giving information about unsolved murder cases.

When Robert dies, Alice takes care of their baby, Jack. Getting older, Jack finds himself in the middle of a secret that spans generations, cities and states, countries, and even dimensions, with seven ancient tablets at the center of it all. In his adventure, he uncovers mysteries, murders, and deep-seated love.

One Lifetime is Only the Beginning will be displayed at the ReadersMagnet exhibit at the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2024 at booth #225. Visit the exhibit to check out the books display.

Authors Biography:

Milton Taborda, originally from Uruguay, lives in New Jersey. He has been a longshoreman for twenty years and is married to Alicia Almeda.