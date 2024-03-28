Gutenberg Wins Leading Tech-Powered Accounting Firm FinAdvantage As Client

FinAdvantage, a leading tech-powered accounting firm of over a decade has partnered with Gutenberg, a global award-winning integrated Digital marketing agency, to build its brand identity and solidify their thought leadership on a global scale.

FinAdvantage, founded by KPMG and EY veterans offers tech-enabled accounting solutions to prestigious clientele that includes Microsoft, Sequoia Capital, Fujitsu, TechMahindra, Jones Lang LaSalle, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, GoIbibo, Flipkart and more.

Commenting on the partnership, Ganesh Ramkumar, Chief Revenue & Growth Officer at FinAdvantage, said, “Navigating a competitive market demands a strong brand identity. That’s why we are thrilled to partner with Gutenberg’s global expertise. Their ability to craft compelling narratives and build brand differentiation is invaluable for our global growth plans in the years to come.”

Harjiv Singh, Founder & CEO of Gutenberg, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: “FinAdvantage exemplifies forward-thinking innovation in accounting. We are excited to partner with them, to develop their brand identity that showcases their thought leadership and establishes them as a trusted resource within the financial services landscape.”

This strategic partnership will leverage Gutenberg’s proven content marketing expertise to create high-impact content that educates and engages FinAdvantage’s target audience, ultimately positioning them as a thought leader within the accounting industry.