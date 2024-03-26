study-abroad-scholarship:-prodigy-finance-announces-multiple-scholarships-of-$5000-each

India, March 26 — * Five students will receive scholarships worth $5000 each

* Applications will open on April 01, 2024, and close on April 30, 2024

* Students should be from a Prodigy Finance supported region

* Students should be looking to study their master’s abroad, at a Prodigy Finance supported school, within the 2024-2025 academic year (August 2024-May 2025)

Prodigy Finance is thrilled to launch its scholarship programme for the academic year 2024-2025. This initiative aims to bridge the financial gap for exceptional students pursuing higher education abroad, fostering the next generation of global leaders. A fixed amount of $5000 will be granted to students based on the merit and strength of their submitted application. Anyone, irrespective of place of origin, financial capability, or field of study, can apply for this scholarship if they fulfil the eligibility criteria.

To be considered an eligible candidate, participants must:

* Be 18 years and older

* Have the legal right to be a resident and study in one of the Prodigy-supported host countries: Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, or the United States

* Be studying within the 2024-2025 academic year (August 2024 – May 2025)

* Enrolled in or accepted to start a programme at an academic institution supported by Prodigy Finance at the time the scholarship recipient is chosen

* Have submitted a loan application with Prodigy Finance and accepted a provisional offer

* Willing to share their story on their website, social media, and publications

The application period to apply for the scholarship starts on 1st April, 2024 and runs until 30th April, 2024. The winners will be announced on May 17. Students may apply online by filling the required details here https://prodigyfinance.com/scholarships/,

The Prodigy Finance Scholarship Programme will award scholarships to high-achieving students enrolled in or planning to enrol in full-time master’s or postgraduate programmes at top overseas universities supported by Prodigy Finance outside their home country. The winners will be selected based on the assessment of their answers to entry essay questions. The answers of the shortlisted candidates will be anonymised and shared with a panel of judges composed of senior managers at Prodigy Finance and an independent third party committed to international education. The top 5 candidates with the highest collective ranking shall be awarded the scholarship based on the individual scoring of all of the judges.

“At Prodigy Finance, we believe that financial limitations should not hinder talented individuals from achieving their academic dreams. By removing financial barriers, we hope to empower a new generation of global leaders to make a positive impact on the world,” said Neha Sethi, Chief Financial Officer at Prodigy Finance.

The main aim of this scholarship programme is to offer financial support to students who want to pursue higher education overseas. The awarded amount will provide support towards the tuition fee. It will help reduce the total loan amount, which can significantly help students.

Winning a scholarship is also a mark of recognition. They can enhance your resume and career prospects. Recipients of scholarships are often viewed favourably by employers as they show academic merit, dedication, and a proactive approach to their education. Apart from the financial help, this can be a major confidence boost and motivate students to strive for even greater academic success.

Prodigy Finance has a long-standing commitment to supporting international education opportunities. Through its education loans and the Scholarship Programme, the company empowers talented students to pursue their academic aspirations at Prodigy-supported universities worldwide.

About Prodigy Finance

Founded in 2007, Prodigy Finance is an international student lender that has helped over 40,613 international masters students attend the world’s top universities. To date, Prodigy has disbursed over $2.09b in funding to students from more than 150 countries.

Prodigy Finance is fuelled by impact investors and other private qualified entities who invest in tomorrow’s leaders whilst earning a financial and social return. Prodigy’s borderless lending model enables students to apply for a loan based on their future earning potential and not just their current circumstances and credit history.

– Prodigy Finance Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom