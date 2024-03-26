IIM Calcutta & Emeritus launch Advanced Programme in Strategic Project Management to address modern project complexities

In today’s dynamic and competitive business landscape, organisations are increasingly relying on projects to achieve their strategic goals and objectives. However, effectively managing complex projects demands skills beyond traditional project management (PM) skills. Acknowledging the need to equip project managers with essential skills and effective tools and methodologies to navigate the complexities of modern projects, IIM Calcutta, ranked 4th by NIRF 2023, launched the Advanced Programme in Strategic Project Management in partnership with Emeritus, a global pioneer in offering accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations.

This 9-month high-impact programme is meticulously designed for mid and senior-level executives aiming to spearhead strategic initiatives with a project-oriented approach. Additionally, it is also beneficial for individuals with direct or indirect experience of working on projects, aiming to transition between project management domains or prepare for more challenging roles in Strategic Project Management. It caters to those seeking a shift from project execution to steering project portfolios for business growth, aligning projects with organisational goals, fostering innovation through in-demand techniques, and honing their leadership skills for effective project and team management. Graduate (10+2+3) or diploma holders (10+2+3) from AICTE or UGC approved university with a minimum of nine years of work experience and a minimum of 50% in Graduation/Post Graduation can apply for this programme.

According to the PMI Talent Gap Report 2021, project management-oriented employment in India is expected to witness a remarkable 36% growth from 2019 to 2030. The global economy needs 25 million new project professionals by 2030. To close the talent gap, 2.3 million people will need to enter PMOE (Project Management-Oriented Employment) every year just to keep up with evolving demands. The IIM Calcutta Advanced Programme in Strategic Project Management aims to equip participants with a comprehensive understanding of strategic project management principles, tools, and techniques. Through a combination of theoretical insights and practical applications, participants will gain the expertise needed to navigate the complex landscape of modern project management.

The IIM Calcutta Advanced Strategic Project Management Programme, designed by renowned IIMC faculty, includes live online sessions totalling over 120 hours delivered by top IIM Calcutta faculty. It features profound case studies, simulations for real-time project decision-making, real-world actionable insights, peer-to-peer learning, and 7-day in-campus immersions covered in two visits. Additionally, participants engage in a Capstone project. The modules of this program cover macro perspectives, tactical and operational issues, as well as behavioural aspects of project management.

This programme will enable participants to:

Evaluate the impact of organisational structure and culture on project success.

Assess and manage project risks proactively to minimise negative impacts

Develop effective project financing strategies to support project execution.

Gain a 360-degree view on project leadership in the 21st century

Develop and implement project monitoring and problem-solving strategies to identify and resolve issues promptly

Implement effective communication strategies to keep stakeholders informed, engaged, and aligned throughout the project lifecycle

Demonstrate proficiency in crafting and implementing strategic project portfolios aligned with organisational goals

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “Today’s fast-evolving business landscape demands agile leaders who can navigate complex projects with strategic foresight. We are confident that IIM Calcutta’s Advanced Programme in Strategic Project Management will address the pressing need for strategic project management expertise, providing participants with practical tools and insights to lead projects successfully. As organisations increasingly focus on achieving strategic objectives through projects, this programme becomes essential for professionals looking to enhance their project management skills and contribute effectively to their firms. We at Emeritus remain committed to bringing high-impact programmes in collaboration with an esteemed institution such as IIM Calcutta that not only empowers professionals with the skills but also helps them navigate the market transformations.”

The programme is all set to begin on March 30, 2024, at a fee of INR 3,87,000 + GST taxes. Participants will be awarded a Certificate of Completion from IIM Calcutta on completing all evaluation components with minimum pass marks in the respective evaluation components and having a minimum attendance of 75%. They will also be eligible for IIM Calcutta executive education alumni status.