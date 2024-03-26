High-end residential market sees a phenomenal 1.5X Year-on-Year increase in sales value for luxury homes worth over INR 50 crore in 2023: JLL

The luxury real estate market in India experienced a remarkable increase in the sales value of luxury homes priced at INR 50 crore and above, reaching INR 4,319 crore in 2023, a significant increase of approximately 1.5 times compared to the value of INR 2,859 crore recorded in 2022. This surge in sales value was accompanied by a rise in the number of transactions, with at least 45 luxury homes sold in 2023, compared to 29 homes sold in the previous year. Out of the 45 transactions, 58% were apartments and the rest 42% were bungalows.

The city of Mumbai emerged as the leader in this segment, witnessing a total of at least 29 luxury homes sold, with a combined value of INR 3,031 crore. Delhi NCR followed closely with at least 12 luxury homes sold, worth INR 1,043 crore. Bengaluru also witnessed at least 4 transactions in this segment, amounting to a sales value of INR 245 crore.

The luxury residential market showcased its resilience and vigour, with a combined sales value of around INR 7,177 crore for the years 2022 and 2023. This upward trajectory in sales reflects the strong economic fundamentals of the luxury real estate market and the rising demand for distinctive living experiences among affluent home buyers.

Mumbai witnessed most transactions, primarily in the Malabar Hill and Worli micro markets. Golf Links and Vasant Vihar were the top performing submarkets in terms of luxury residential sales in Delhi NCR. Gurgaon also saw a couple of luxury apartment transactions. The average size of apartments sold increased by 18% compared to the previous year, indicating a preference for larger homes.

2022 2023 % growth No of homes sold 29 45 55% Total Sales value (in crore) 2,859 4,319 51%

Source: JLL Research

Note: Luxury transactions include both bungalows and apartments. It encompasses both primary market and resale transactions.

Analysis is based on transactions available on various secondary sources and does not include any gift transactions and JDs/JVs.

According to Dr. Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head Research & REIS, India, JLL, “The increase in number of luxury residential transactions in 2023 demonstrated the robust demand for such high-end properties in India. Notably, out of the 45 luxury homes sold in 2023, 14 homes were in the price segment of INR 100 crore and above, with majority (79%) of them in Mumbai. The interest for such properties is expected to strengthen in future as there is both the aspiration for high-end bespoke living and the confidence of affluent buyers in the long-term value that these properties hold.”

It is interesting to note that in terms of transaction breakdown, apartments accounted for 58% of the total luxury deals, while bungalows made up the remaining 42%. Twenty-six apartment transactions were closed, majority (92%) of them in Mumbai. Whereas most of the bungalow transactions were recorded in Delhi NCR.

Homes sold in 2023 priced INR 50 crore and above Apartments 26 Bungalows 19 Total 45

Source: JLL Research

“In the first two months of 2024, at least four homes priced at INR 50 crore and above have already been sold with a combined worth of INR 397 crore. We foresee an upward trend in luxury residential transactions in 2024. With a growing segment of high-net-worth individuals seeking exclusive and opulent living spaces, the demand for luxury properties is expected to surge. Moreover, with growing number of HNIs in the country, the demand for these homes will grow further” explained Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director, and Head (North and West), residential services and developer initiative, JLL India.