Embrace innovation with Goldmedal Electrical’s Opus Prime BLDC fan: A perfect combination of style & performance

Goldmedal Electricals, one of India’s leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) companies, has announced the launch of the Opus Prime BLDC fan. This brand-new, super decorative ceiling fan not only accentuates modern décor but also offers efficient performance with its 28-watt BLDC copper motor.

The BLDC technology in the Opus Prime BLDC fan performs 40% more efficiently than conventional fans. Its elegant motor design ensures optimum airflow even at low voltages. The anti-dust feature reduces maintenance by preventing dust accumulation. It contributes to cleaner air quality, making the fan more user-friendly and long-lasting. Additionally, it features six LED lights to indicate speed levels and comes with a remote control for convenient operation from anywhere.

Other features:

1. Energy efficient: The BLDC technology in the Opus Prime BLDC significantly reduces power consumption. Its advanced technology ensures a greener, cost-effective cooling solution.

2. Silent operation: The motor of the BLDC fan operates silently, even when it is powered by an inverter.

3. Highly durable: The high-grade copper used in BLDC fans enhances efficiency, performance, and durability, thanks to its superior conductivity and heat dissipation qualities.

Commenting on the Opus Prime BLDC, Mr. Bishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals said, “Climate change and environmental sustainability are one of the most pressing global challenges today. Hence, it has become imperative that we actively choose energy-efficient technologies and solutions that not only consume less energy but also have a net-zero impact on the environment. We, at Goldmedal, have been striving to provide energy-efficient fans that offer performance and style at affordable prices. The BLDC technology has proven to possess remarkable features including environment friendliness, cost-effectiveness, low power consumption, durability, and much more. With the introduction of the Opus Prime BLDC, we aim to reduce your power bills and cut the carbon footprint emission on the environment for a greener planet.”

The Opus Prime BLDC is available both online and in retail stores for Rs. 5,999/-. It comes with a 5-year warranty.