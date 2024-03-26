Archie L. Needam Honored as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Archie L. Needam of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education/counseling.

About Archie L. Needam

Archie L. Needam is a retired high school counselor. Serving in the Aurora West High School for over 30 years, he was responsible for assisting students with class selection and providing guidance.

Needham is a member of the Urban League and vice president of the Kiwanis Club.

Born on February 8, 1940, Archie received his M.A. from Southern Illinois University in 1974 and his master’s in administration from Northern Illinois University in 1980. In his spare time, he likes hiking and dancing.

