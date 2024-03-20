Frederick Jordan’s Book of Humor and Wisdom from Life in the Hood to Exhibit at the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2024

San Diego, California – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, March 19, 2024

True or not, many stories are hint-n-a-half lessons for being continually aware of the challenges of life.

The date for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024 has already been set, prompting many authors and publishers to start signing up for an exhibit. Many are looking forward to a repeat of this years success, where writers from a diverse range of backgrounds were encouraged to share their work. Among these authors is Frederick Jordan, author of Quotes, Jokes and Stories to Live By: Mostly from the Hood.

Jordan grew up in an underprivileged household in North East Washington, D.C. It was a place where exposure to gang wars was common. Despite that, he endured the struggle and got himself both undergraduate and graduate degrees in civil engineering from Howard University and Stanford University, respectively.

Hes widely known for his commitment to improving the lives of many African Americans as well as minority communities. Hes the recipient of over 100 awards and accolades for his work in civil rights, engineering, and philanthropy.

His book Quotes, Jokes and Stories to Live By just offers several glimpses into what he has seen and heard throughout his personal journey. It is a collection of insightful sayings and a few offhand accounts of life in the hood. Many of them are all about doing ones best, pursuing greatness, and defying self-limiting beliefs. Yet at the same time, it is also unapologetically loud in its advocacy for equality and social justice and exposing the prevalent mistreatment of African Americans.

Quotes, Jokes and Stories to Live By: Mostly from the Hood will fit right in the exhibits of the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The outdoor literary festival is slated for April 20-21, 2023, at the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles, CA. Visitors will find it displayed at the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnets exhibit.

Frederick Jordans book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and ReadersMagnet Bookstore. Check out the authors website to learn more about the book.

Author Bio

Frederick Jordan grew up in the projects of North East Washington, DC. He survived the rigors of gang wars and lack of opportunity to go on to obtain an undergraduate and graduate degrees in Civil Engineering from Howard University and Stanford University, respectively. His respect and commitment to the improvement of the African American and other minority communities allowed his engineering practice to reach into many of the major ghetto areas of the United States.

His engineering, civil rights and philanthropic activities has garnered him over 100 local and national awards and accolades.