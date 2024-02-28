Hong Kong – Director of Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of CPC Central Committee and Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of State Council Mr Xia Baolong concludes seven-day inspection visit to Hong Kong (with photo/video)

Director of Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of CPC Central Committee and Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of State Council Mr Xia Baolong concludes seven-day inspection visit to Hong Kong (with photo/video) ******************************************************************************************



The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Mr Xia Baolong, continued his inspection visit to Hong Kong for the last day today (February 28).



Accompanied by the Chief Executive, Mr John Lee; the Commissioner of Customs and Excise, Ms Louise Ho; the Acting Director of Immigration, Mr Tai Chi-yuen; and the Under Secretary for Security, Mr Michael Cheuk, Mr Xia visited the Shenzhen Bay Control Point to inspect the operation and traveller clearance services at the control point, and learn about the situation during the Lunar New Year holidays when round-the-clock passenger clearance services were provided. Mr Xia was briefed by Ms Ho and Mr Tai on the immigration and customs clearance arrangements for travellers at the Passenger Terminal Building. Mr Xia also learned about the measures taken by relevant departments during peak hours, festive periods or holidays to divert passenger flows, in order to ensure a smooth operation at the control point so that travellers can cross the border in an orderly and safe manner.



After inspecting the operation of the control point, Mr Xia departed from Hong Kong, concluding his seven-day inspection visit.