Hong Kong – Transcript of remarks by SLW at media session (with photo/video)

Following is the transcript of remarks by the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Chris Sun, at a media session today (February 25):

Reporter: Did Director Xia express any expectations for the Hong Kong Government about the poverty alleviation work? If yes, what are they?

Secretary for Labour and Welfare: The Sham Shui Po Community Living Room is a project to showcase the effort by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government to tackle poverty in Hong Kong, in particular for those residents living in sub-divided units. The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Mr Xia Baolong, is encouraged by what we do to help those in need, because what is available here in the Community Living Room is exactly what those living in poor conditions need, giving them space for gathering; for children, there is a space for them to study and also socialise. What is more important is to provide a shared pantry as well as common areas where they can do laundry and, if necessary, they can have a shower. This is a very concrete measure by the Government. For that, Director Xia fully agrees with what we do and he encourages us to push ahead with our effort and do more to help those in need.

