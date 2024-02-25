The Old Schoolhouse® Marks a New Chapter in Homeschooling Dialogue with the “Hey, Mama! Homeschool Show”

The Old Schoolhouse®, a venerable entity in the homeschooling media landscape for nearly a quarter-century, heralds the continued ascent of its “Hey, Mama! Homeschool Show,” entering its triumphant second year. Launched in 2023, the podcast swiftly became a beacon for both veteran and nascent homeschooling families, blending humor, insights, and the wisdom of leading experts in the field.

Explosive Growth in Podcast Industry Offers New Venues for Storytelling

The podcast realm is witnessing unprecedented expansion, boasting over 5 million podcasts and 70 million episodes available globally. In 2024, Market Media Connect, Inc. identified podcasting as the burgeoning frontier in storytelling, with a potential audience of 460 million listeners worldwide, signifying a vast opportunity for advertisers.

Why the “Hey, Mama! Homeschool Show” Stands Out

The podcast distinctly serves the homeschooling community, providing advertisers a gateway to a niche yet expanding audience. Hosted by Deborah Wuehler, Stephanie Morrison, Christine Weller, and Heather Vogler, the show has become synonymous with expertise and levity. Topics of widespread interest are explored in weekly episodes across major platforms like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pandora, fostering regular listener engagement.

Opportunity for Advertisers in the Homeschooling Space

The “Hey, Mama! Homeschool Show” transcends the traditional podcast format, weaving advertisers into the ongoing narrative of homeschooling. This unique engagement offers brands a platform to connect with a discerning audience.

Invitation to Partner with a Trailblazing Podcast

The Old Schoolhouse® extends an invitation to brands seeking to align with the homeschooling community’s values and aspirations. For details on advertising opportunities, contact the sales team at sales@theoldschoolhouse.com, and become part of a pioneering journey in educational media.