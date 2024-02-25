Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between RCC Flooring and Two Individual Investors

RCC Flooring is a leading commercial flooring company serving Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, providing product selection, sales, installation, maintenance, reclamation, and recycling. As a founding member of StarNet Worldwide, the nation’s largest group of independent flooring contractors, generating a combined annual volume of over $4.4 Billion.

With over 170 member firms in over 360 locations across the United States and Canada, RCC Flooring offers the nationwide resources of a large cooperative along with the personal service only an independent, local flooring company can provide.

RCC Flooring was established by Frank Royerre in 1963, with ownership and management passing to Mark Royerre in 2003. The company has been acquired by Patrick and Shannon Able, with Patrick Able previously serving as the Vice President of Business Development.

Patrick Able brings over 25 years of commercial flooring management and sales experience to RCC Flooring. As the President and CEO, Patrick will continue to grow the company while remaining committed to maintaining the highest quality standards, client service, and savings for RCC’s clients. Shannon Able will bring her business and management experience to streamline processes and cultivate positive client relationships. Shannon Able will serve as the chief operating officer.

“I am excited about the purchase of RCC Flooring. The company is well respected in the commercial flooring industry with a proven track record of client service, project management, and quality installation. We have a talented and dedicated team with over 125 years of commercial flooring experience. We will continue to provide value and flooring expertise for our clients and strengthen our presence in the Southeast,” said Patrick Able, new President and CEO of RCC Flooring.

“I am confident that Patrick’s leadership will further enhance our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients and solidify our position as a leader in the flooring industry,” said Mark Royerre, the previous owner of RCC Flooring.

