10th Anniversary of World NGO Day Celebrations

This February 27, 2024, marks a special milestone – the 10th anniversary of World NGO Day. This day is dedicated to recognizing, celebrating, and honoring the impactful work of over 10 million nonprofit organizations worldwide and the over 50 million individuals who support them, making tireless contributions to society throughout the year.

World NGO Day is officially recognized and embraced by countries, international bodies, and intergovernmental organizations worldwide, making it a global phenomenon. Over the last decade, it has spread to more than 89 countries, transcending language barriers, and reaching all six continents.

The first official celebration of World NGO Day took place on February 27, 2014, marking a historic day for the global nonprofit community. This day saw the first official recognition by leaders from the United Nations (UN), European Union (EU), and other international organizations. The inaugural event, held in Helsinki, Finland, was hosted by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the Minister for International Development of Finland. It united international leaders from organizations such as UNOPS, UNESCO, UNDP, the European Union, the Nordic Council, and various other international bodies. Since then, World NGO Day has become a globally celebrated annual event.

For the first time this year, we are launching an exciting new annual campaign aimed at celebrating and honoring the incredible women who work and volunteer for nonprofits worldwide. Women represent 75 percent of the nonprofit sector workforce however they remain underrepresented in leadership roles and face pay inequities. From February 27 (World NGO Day) until March 8 (International Women’s Day) we are launching a campaign to raise awareness of the disparities for women changemakers in the nonprofit sector and drive donations to support women-led charities.

We kindly request you join us in spreading the word about World NGO Day and the Women’s Nonprofit Campaign. Your coverage and discussions on this day will not only highlight the impact of NGOs worldwide but also inspire more individuals to engage and contribute to these vital organizations. Your support in broadcasting the significance of World NGO Day will be instrumental in continuing the growth and impact of this global phenomenon.

More information on these important activities can be found at www.worldngoday.org