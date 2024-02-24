Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing woman in Yau Ma Tei (with photos)

Appeal for information on missing woman in Yau Ma Tei (with photos) *******************************************************************



Police today (February 24) appealed to the public for information on a woman who went missing in Yau Ma Tei.

Li Siu-kuen, aged 68, went missing after she was last seen at the junction of Shanghai Street and Pak Hoi Street in the small hours today. Her family made a report to Police on the same day.

She is about 1.5 metres tall, 52 kilograms in weight and of thin build. She has a long face with yellow complexion and long grey and white hair. She was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved floral shirt, blue trousers, grey shoes and carrying a blue handbag.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing woman or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon West on 3661 8036 or 9020 6542 or email to rmpu-kw@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.