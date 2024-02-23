Hong Kong – Director of Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of CPC Central Committee and Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of State Council Mr Xia Baolong continues inspection visit to Hong Kong (with photos/video)

Director of Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of CPC Central Committee and Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of State Council Mr Xia Baolong continues inspection visit to Hong Kong (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Mr Xia Baolong, continued his inspection visit to Hong Kong today (February 23).

Mr Xia, accompanied by the Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, had an engagement session with all Non-official Members of the Executive Council in the morning.

In the company of Mr Lee and the Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, Mr Xia later had another engagement session with the President of the Legislative Council (LegCo), Mr Andrew Leung, and LegCo Members. Those who attended the session included the chairmen and deputy chairmen of the House Committee, the Finance Committee and its two subcommittees, as well as the 18 panels of the LegCo.

In the afternoon, Mr Xia inspected the International Organization for Mediation Preparatory Office in the company of the Secretary for Justice, Mr Paul Lam, SC, and the Deputy Secretary for Justice, Mr Cheung Kwok-kwan, and was briefed by the preparatory office’s Director-General, Dr Sun Jin, on the preparatory work and progress of the office.

Mr Xia then had an exchange session with over 20 Hong Kong entrepreneurs to share views on topics such as Hong Kong’s economic developments. Also in attendance were Mr Lee; the Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan; the Deputy Financial Secretary, Mr Michael Wong; the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui; the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr Algernon Yau; and the Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn.

Mr Xia will continue his inspection visit to Hong Kong tomorrow (February 24).