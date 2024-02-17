Drops of Joy: Coca‑Cola® Happy Tears Zero Sugar Celebrates Acts of Kindness With TikTok-Exclusive Creation

Coca‑Cola is celebrating the happy tears that flow during moments of Real Magic with its first drink sold exclusively on TikTok Shop.

WEBWIRE – Friday, February 16, 2024

Coca‑Cola Happy Tears Zero Sugar launches in the United States and Great Britain on Random Acts of Kindness Day (Feb. 17) as the first Creations drop for 2024. The limited-edition offering combines a timeless Coke taste infused with a salty splash of minerals for taste and a sweet pinch of peach, drawing inspiration from the tears of joy brought on by small, everyday acts of kindnesssuch as sending a positive text to a friend, paying for a strangers coffee, leaving a compliment on a post or sharing a Coke with a loved one.

A little bit of kindnessand simple, unexpected moments of connectioncan bring a lot of joy,said Oana Vlad, Senior Director of Global Strategy, The Coca‑Cola Company. We hope Coca‑Cola Happy Tears Zero Sugar will inspire uplifting moments and friendly gestures that create a cascade of uplift and optimism.

Starting February 17 and while supplies last, fans can purchase special hype kits on TikTok Shop, containing a pair of Coca‑Cola Happy Tears Zero Sugar cansone for themselves and one to share as an act of kindnessand an assortment of kindness-themed accessories, including a t-shirt, stickers and tissues to wipe your happy tears. The striking can design features an embossed, iridescent teardrop.

Fans are also encouraged to share their own drops of joy through a new TikTok effect that prompts a random act of kindness to the user and the people around them. Influencers known for spreading kindness and positivity through their social media feeds will promote the product and effect.

Since its launch in 2022, Coca‑Cola Creations has embarked on hacking the iconic Coca‑Cola brand with limited-edition flavors, designs and experiences driven by collaboration, creativity and cultural connections. Through limited-edition drops, the global innovation platform has leveraged the power of breakthrough technology and collaborations to create experiences across digital and physical realms.