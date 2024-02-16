James Lewis’s New Book, “The Agent and the Deputy,” is a Riveting Crime Novel Revolving Around the Investigation of Multiple Murders in the Old West That Might be Linked

Fulton Books author James Lewis, who spent many summers in the Spokane Valley, North Idaho, and eastern Montana, has completed his most recent book, “The Agent and the Deputy”: a gripping mystery thriller that centers around the investigation of a sheriff and an FBI agent who believe a string of murders might all somehow be connected.

Lewis writes, “Gold discovered that was taken from an 1880s train robbery in Montana may be the catalyst of three ‘double murders’ in the west. Five years later, three bodies were discovered in each of two different lakes located in the same area. An FBI agent and a sheriff’s deputy believe the murders are related.”

Published by Fulton Books, James Lewis’s book is a fast-paced page-turner that will have readers on the edge of their seats as shocking truths are revealed and long hidden secrets come to life. Spellbinding and character-driven, “The Agent and the Deputy” will leave readers in suspense and keep them guessing right up until the shocking and satisfying conclusion.

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Agent and the Deputy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.