Hero Vired’s Journey Featured in Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘The Indian EdTech Story’ Documentary Series

Hero Vired, a leading LearnTech startup by the Hero Group, takes center stage in the latest documentary series, ‘The Indian EdTech Story’ which premiered nationwide on Disney+ Hotstar today. This enlightening series, produced by Edstead, sheds light on the significant impact and outcomes achieved by Hero Vired in transforming the educational landscape for millions of students across India.

The documentary provides a compelling narrative of Hero Vired’s commitment to making education more affordable and accessible, showcasing the organization’s profound influence on the learning experiences of countless individuals across the nation. Through a focus on the positive contributions to the sector, the docuseries explores the highs and lows of the edtech journey, demonstrating how the sector continues to play a pivotal role in creating a lasting impact despite the roadblocks.

Commenting on the release, Shekhar Bhattacharjee, Founder of Edstead, expressed, “The entire objective behind producing this series was to illuminate the transformation of education into an affordable and accessible realm for millions. The series not only captures the highs and lows of the edtech sector but also underscores its ongoing commitment to creating a positive impact.”

In the documentary, Akshay Munjal, the Founder & CEO of Hero Vired, shares his vision behind Hero Vired’s inception, rooted in the realization of the challenges deserving graduates face in securing employment opportunities across the nation. The genesis of Hero Vired stems from the recognition of the gap in accessibility to education in India and the evolving demands of the job market. At its core, Hero Vired is driven by the mission to onboard the best professionals across industries to impart skills to their learners that will remain relevant in the upcoming decade. Mr. Munjal, in the documentary, further highlights the importance of emerging technologies in shaping the future job landscape and Hero Vired’s notable role in preparing learners for this transition.

“India is an ocean of talent, and its demographic dividend, with the world’s youngest population, should be utilized to the optimum level. At Hero Vired, we believe in empowering individuals to embrace change and become architects of their own success. Indeed, the timing of this series is impeccably opportune, aligning seamlessly with the burgeoning momentum of the Indian Edtech sector, poised to ascend as a global powerhouse. It serves as a compelling testament to the relentless endeavors underway, meticulously crafting the landscape of education technology in India. With unwavering conviction, I assert that India harbors the latent potential to emerge as the unrivaled capital of Edtech worldwide. “ remarks Akshay Munjal, the Founder & CEO of Hero Vired, underscoring the importance of empowering the youth with relevant skills and opportunities.

Additionally, the documentary features stories of two Hero Vired alumni- Shivanshu Pandey and Jenny, who have testified to the transformative impact of the platform’s courses on their careers. Shivanshu credits Hero Vired’s Full Stack Development course for equipping him with both the essential soft and hard skills to become a successful developer. Jenny recounts how Hero Vired’s Certificate Program in Gaming and Esports helped her turn her passion into a successful career as the world’s first apex legend predator player.

Through its prominent feature in ‘The Indian EdTech Story’ series, Hero Vired’s journey serves as a beacon of inspiration, showcasing the organization’s dedication to quality education and its enduring impact on India’s growing EdTech landscape.