Hong Kong – DesignInspire in Motion exhibition held at Galeries Lafayette (with photos)

DesignInspire in Motion exhibition held at Galeries Lafayette (with photos) ***************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels (HKETO, Brussels) is providing support to the Hong Kong Trade Development Council for the DesignInspire in Motion exhibition currently taking place in Paris.

Speaking at the launching event on February 7 (Paris time), Deputy Representative of the HKETO, Brussels, Ms Grace Li highlighted the vibrant urban life and rich cultural heritage of Hong Kong, which serve as sources of inspiration for local designers and artists. Ms Li added, “The Government supports the development of creative industries in Hong Kong through nurturing talent, fostering a conducive environment for artistic growth, promoting Hong Kong’s arts and culture to all corners of the world and building people-to-people connections.”

DesignInspire in Motion showcases Hong Kong’s creative excellence through the works, including product and graphic design projects, art installations, digital art and creative photography, of six Hong Kong designers who found inspiration in the daily urban life of Hong Kong.

In addition to the six designers, the exhibition also presents the works of Hong Kong’s comics artist Pen So, featuring six of his black-and-white drawings that depict scenes from the local cityscape. The drawings are part of the touring pop-up exhibition “Wanderers’ Land-Cityscapes in Hong Kong” curated by the Hong Kong Arts Centre.

The exhibition is open to the public from January 31 to February 26 at Galeries Lafayette Haussmann.