Free Webinar on Understanding AI’s Place in a PLM Environment

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jan. 9, 2024 – PRLog — CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces an upcoming free educational webinar, “AI & PLM: Beyond All the Hype.” The webinar will take place on Thursday, 8 February 2024, at 11:00 a.m. (EST) and will last for one hour.

Without a doubt, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) is the innovation engine for product manufacturing businesses as it helps orchestrate the creation, maintenance, and reuse of digital assets central to developing new products and services. In recent years, the Internet of Things (IoT) has begun to foster end-to-end lifecycle connectivity in PLM, leading to unprecedented growth in structured and unstructured product-related data that can augment human intelligence through appropriate analysis.

As a result, we can now leverage the big data flowing within PLM and across adjacent enterprise solutions to explore new PLM-related Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. This exploration promises to bring superior products and related services to markets faster and cheaper.

This free webinar will delve into the emergence of these transformative topics and more. Join us for an insightful discussion on how these advancements are shaping the future of PLM, bringing about a paradigm shift in how we conceive, develop, and bring products to market faster and more economically.

Attendees will:

Better understand AI’s place within a PLM environment.

Acquire practical insights on leveraging AI within a PLM context and discover its transformative potential.

Understand how AI can effectively manage and derive actionable insights from the overwhelming data deluge.

Learn how to demystify the world of AI and Machine Learning and gain a comprehensive understanding of their applications and benefits.

Be exposed to relevant analytics techniques and real-world use cases, providing a comprehensive understanding of AI’s practical applications.

Learn how to extract meaningful intelligence from PLM-related data, enhancing decision-making and strategic insights.

Discover how to become an innovator equipped with AI capabilities.

According to Peter Bilello, CIMdata’s President & CEO, “We hear a lot of hype related to AI. So, as PLM professionals, we must ask ourselves how real it is and whether it has a place within a PLM environment. The answer is yes. In fact, CIMdata fully supports the exploration and adoption of AI as part of enterprise digital transformation for realizing augmented intelligence capability in PLM through its frameworks.”

People from multiple levels of an organization will find the information in this webinar pertinent and valuable. Executives responsible for PLM initiatives, those responsible for digital transformation, PLM team leaders, PLM team members, PLM users, product managers, IT leadership, PLM solution providers, or anyone else who wants to understand AI trends and status within the global PLM industry will benefit from attending.