Hong Kong – Fraudulent mobile application related to Hang Seng Bank, Limited

Fraudulent mobile application related to Hang Seng Bank, Limited



The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) wishes to alert members of the public to a press release issued by Hang Seng Bank, Limited relating to a fraudulent mobile application (app), which has been reported to the HKMA. A hyperlink to the press releases is available on the HKMA website.



The HKMA wishes to remind the public that banks will not send SMS or emails with embedded hyperlinks which direct them to the banks’ websites to carry out transactions. They will not ask customers for sensitive personal information, such as login passwords or one-time password, by phone, email or SMS (including via embedded hyperlinks).



Anyone who has provided his or her personal information, or who has conducted any financial transactions, through or in response to the app concerned, should contact the bank using the contact information provided in the press release, and report the matter to the Police by contacting the Crime Wing Information Centre of the Hong Kong Police Force at 2860 5012.