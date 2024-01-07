F&M Bank Promotes Lori Huie, Rob Miller and Nick Means

SALISBURY, N.C. – Jan. 5, 2024 – PRLog — We’re excited to announce the promotions of Lori Huie to Senior Vice President, Rob Miller to Community Banking Officer/Vice President and Nick Means to Community Banking Officer/Vice President.

“In her role as Senior Retail Banking Officer, Lori is a respected banker with a wealth of knowledge that’s evident in her passion for relationship building and talent development,” said F&M Bank Chairman & CEO Steve Fisher. “Throughout her 18 years with the Bank, Lori has been instrumental in building F&M Bank’s retail presence and success in the markets we serve.”

A lifelong Concord native, Lori serves the community through the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County, Cabarrus Victims Assistance Network, Cabarrus Arts Council, Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce and Explore Cabarrus. Lori is also a contributing member of F&M Bank’s Management Committee, Product and Services Solutions Committee and Community & Corporate Responsibility Committee.

Similarly, Rob Miller is dedicated to the F&M Bank tradition of community service. A lifelong resident of Rowan County, Rob is Treasurer and Board Member of Meals on Wheels of Rowan County, as well as a member of the Granite Quarry Revitalization Committee. “F&M Bank is truly a ‘community bank’ as we strive to make this community a better place to both live and work,” said Rob. “Working here is a rewarding experience.”

In their new roles as Community Banking Officer/Vice President, both Rob Miller and Nick Means will develop new business through relationship building and community engagement throughout Salisbury and Rowan County. Rob will continue to lead our retail and small business banking opportunities in Eastern Rowan County out of the Granite Quarry office. Nick will lead our small business development efforts in Salisbury and fulfill his critical role with Training and Development at the F&M Financial Center in Downtown Salisbury.

“Nick has dedicated over 20 years to F&M Bank,” said Fisher. “His steadfast commitment to exceptional service has helped F&M Bank remain a strong financial partner for our clients, as well as our community at large.”

Honored as an Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Humanitarian of the Year, Nick gives back to the community as a member of the American Bankers Association’s Black Bankers Employee Resource Group, Chairman of the Rowan County Leadership Rowan Steering Committee, Co-Chair of Youth Leadership Rowan, Treasurer of the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation, Member of Rowan County Youth Services Bureau, Treasurer of Next Generation Academy and a member of the Catawba College Board of Trustees.

