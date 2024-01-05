Announcing PLM Road Map & PDT North America 2024

This PLM-focused event will take place in May in the Washington D.C. area.
PLM Road Map & PDT NA 2024
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jan. 3, 2024 – PRLog — CIMdata and Eurostep announce details about PLM Road Map & PDT 2024 North America, scheduled for May 8-9 at the Marriott Hotel in Tysons Corner, Virginia, USA. This PLM-focused event, under the theme “Value Drivers for Digitalization of the Product Lifecycle: Insights for the PLM Professional—
Focusing on the PLM Professional, our agenda will feature a blend of reports and case studies from industry experts. Covering technologies, processes, and people, PLM Road Map & PDT 2024 seeks to help move product lifecycle digitalization forward and will highlight the shift toward data enablement.
Agenda topics seek to answer the following questions:
- What factors drive investment in product lifecycle digitalization?
- How are digital threads and twins strategically positioned in a product lifecycle digitalization program?
- How do MBSE and MBE support and build on product lifecycle digitalization?
- How does AI build on and enable product lifecycle digitalization?
- How are companies extending product lifecycle digitalization across suppliers and customers while addressing security concerns?
- How can a data perspective reshape established processes like configuration management?
- What is the role of data governance, and how is trust designed into the data to enable increased automation?
- Which standards are relevant to product lifecycle digitalization?
- How should we be developing people skills?
- How do you explain product lifecycle digitalization to stakeholders outside of PLM?
- What is the role of CXOs in driving product lifecycle digitalization, and how do you get their sponsorship?
- How do you build on product lifecycle digitalization to achieve an environmental, social, and governance operation?
- How do you capture sustainability and circular economy opportunities?
CIMdata’s President & CEO, Peter Bilello, emphasizes the critical importance of the data perspective in the digital transformation landscape. He notes, “With more companies than ever actively participating in a digital transformation initiative, it is imperative to realize that elevating the data perspective is critical for success. A paradigm shift from document-based to model-based representations of product information has been in motion for decades. Now is the time to enable ready access and interpretation with these digital representations. PLM Road Map and PDT North America is not just a gathering; it’s a convergence of ideas, innovation, and a collaborative platform for shaping the future. This year’s theme focuses on the elements vital to enabling a successful PLM strategy.”
"A digital transformation is or should be an indispensable component of any business transformation,"
In addition to the event in North America, PLM Road Map & PDT EMEA, is scheduled for October of 2024 in Gothenburg, Sweden.
