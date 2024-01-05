Announcing PLM Road Map & PDT North America 2024

This PLM-focused event will take place in May in the Washington D.C. area.

PLM Road Map & PDT NA 2024

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jan. 3, 2024 – PRLog — CIMdata and Eurostep announce details about PLM Road Map & PDT 2024 North America, scheduled for May 8-9 at the Marriott Hotel in Tysons Corner, Virginia, USA. This PLM-focused event, under the theme “Value Drivers for Digitalization of the Product Lifecycle: Insights for the PLM Professional— Why the investment, what are the returns, and how are they achieved? ” promises an exploration of the critical enablers of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and the digital transformation it enables.

Focusing on the PLM Professional, our agenda will feature a blend of reports and case studies from industry experts. Covering technologies, processes, and people, PLM Road Map & PDT 2024 seeks to help move product lifecycle digitalization forward and will highlight the shift toward data enablement.

Agenda topics seek to answer the following questions:

What factors drive investment in product lifecycle digitalization?

How are digital threads and twins strategically positioned in a product lifecycle digitalization program?

How do MBSE and MBE support and build on product lifecycle digitalization?

How does AI build on and enable product lifecycle digitalization?

How are companies extending product lifecycle digitalization across suppliers and customers while addressing security concerns?

How can a data perspective reshape established processes like configuration management?

What is the role of data governance, and how is trust designed into the data to enable increased automation?

Which standards are relevant to product lifecycle digitalization?

How should we be developing people skills?

How do you explain product lifecycle digitalization to stakeholders outside of PLM?

What is the role of CXOs in driving product lifecycle digitalization, and how do you get their sponsorship?

How do you build on product lifecycle digitalization to achieve an environmental, social, and governance operation?

How do you capture sustainability and circular economy opportunities?

CIMdata’s President & CEO, Peter Bilello, emphasizes the critical importance of the data perspective in the digital transformation landscape. He notes, “With more companies than ever actively participating in a digital transformation initiative, it is imperative to realize that elevating the data perspective is critical for success. A paradigm shift from document-based to model-based representations of product information has been in motion for decades. Now is the time to enable ready access and interpretation with these digital representations. PLM Road Map and PDT North America is not just a gathering; it’s a convergence of ideas, innovation, and a collaborative platform for shaping the future. This year’s theme focuses on the elements vital to enabling a successful PLM strategy.”

“A digital transformation is or should be an indispensable component of any business transformation,” says Håkan Kårdén, a Strategic Advisor and part of the PDT Europe organizing team since 2004. “While certain processes take advantage of new technologies with a data-centric focus, some processes within PLM or linked to PLM are still playing catch up. The time has come to shift our focus to a holistic and integrated view where the enterprise, or actually the complete value chain, moves towards a data-driven paradigm. Many benefits of digitalization are available today, but it is still very much uncharted territory. The potential business values around the corner are huge, and both established enterprises and emerging players are exploring the art of possible in the digitalization race. For 2024, we will look at the value being delivered through real cases and at the bigger picture of what is needed to fulfill the promise with concepts and technologies that place data at the very core,” ends Håkan Kårdén.

In addition to the event in North America, PLM Road Map & PDT EMEA, is scheduled for October of 2024 in Gothenburg, Sweden.