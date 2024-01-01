Loveforce International Announces January 2024 Digital Music Singles Releases

Loveforce International has announced its January 2024 Digital Music Single releases. There will be nine new Digital Music Singles, released at least one per week each Friday in January. The Digital Music Singles will be released on January 5, 12, 19, and 26.

The Digital Music Singles will be released on the following recording artists: Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, inRchild, Bobby Long, The Loveforce Collective and Covid-19. The music genres covered include Soul, Southern Soul, Soul-Pop, Country-Pop, Blues, Reggae, Pop, Progressive Rock, and Psychedelic Rock.

“We are kicking off 2024 by releasing a wide assortment of genres,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “January is a preview of things to come,” he continued.

Loveforce International’s January Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.

For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.