Police located a man who went missing in Wong Tai Sin.

Wu Chung-yee, aged 83, went missing after he left his residence in Choi Wan Estate on December 27 morning. His family made a report to Police yesterday (December 30).

Police located the man in Choi Wan Estate this afternoon (December 31). He sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected.