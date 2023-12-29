Author Georgia Danville’s New Book, “Gasping for Air,” is a Fascinating Story of a Housewife’s Bid to Escape Her Static and Monotonous Life Through a Torrid Love Affair

Georgia Danville, a lifelong Texan, fitness enthusiast, and mother of three who holds a master’s degree in public affairs, has completed her new book, “Gasping for Air”: a thrilling novel that centers around a housewife who, desperate to escape her stagnant life, finds herself involved with a married man while befriending his wife, leading to a complicated web of relationships and lies that can only end is heartache.

“‘Gasping for Air’ is the story of Cami Bonner, a middle-aged housewife who is desperately looking for purpose in her life,” writes Danville. “Becoming cemented in her daily rut, which she finds suffocating, Cami sets out to alter her behavior in ways that are totally unbefitting of her personality. The irony of Cami’s life is that she loves being a wife to her husband, Jacob, and mother to their three daughters and seems to be truly living the dream life. That is until she becomes entangled with a married couple who forever change her life.

“Ben and Hilary Daniels are a married couple with problems just like everyone else. As fate would have it, Cami Bonner becomes involved with Ben as his lover and Hilary as her confidant. The relationship among the three of them becomes an impossible dynamic that doesn’t survive the consequences.”

Published by Page Publishing, Georgia Danville’s enthralling tale was inspired by the author’s desire to try her hand at creative writing after years of writing lengthy business drafts, proposals, and summaries throughout her career. Expertly paced and character driven, “Gasping for Air” is a story of yearning for change that is sure to resonate with women from all walks of life and will leave readers spellbound right up until its shocking, twist ending.

