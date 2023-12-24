The COM-R2KC6 Brings AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series Processors to AAEON’s COM Express Range

AAEON, a leading provider of Computer-on-Modules, has today announced the launch of the COM-R2KC6, the first model from its COM Express portfolio to feature AMD Ryzen™ Embedded R2000 Series Processors. The board is available in SKUs equipped with CPUs from the series ranging from 15W to 45W, offering up to 4 cores and 8 threads of performance – all while maintaining cost-efficiency.

Setting itself apart from other models from AAEON’s COM Express Module range, the COM-R2KC6 supports four simultaneous 4K displays through one eDP and three DDI connectors. This feature empowers users to maximize the potential of the integrated AMD Radeon™ Vega 8 Graphics, with additional GPU support available via the board’s PEG [x4] slot.

Despite its compact 95mm x 95mm form factor, the COM-R2KC6 offers a rich assortment of interfaces, including a LAN port supporting either Intel® I226-LM or Intel® I226-IT running at 2.5GbE, eight USB 2.0, two USB 3.2 running at 10Gbps, and one USB 3.2 at 5Gbps. For serial communication, the COM-R2KC6 features an 8-bit GPIO, 2-Wire UART, and SMBus.

The COM-R2KC6 boasts impressive flexibility, accommodating up to 32GB of DDR4 system memory via dual SODIMM slots. For storage, the board supports dual SATA SSDs at 6Gb/s, while functional versatility is provided by up to six PCIe Gen 3 slots, giving users a range of expansion options to choose from when tailoring the board for their project. Additionally, LPC expansion via the COM-R2KC6’s carrier board introduces further serial I/O functions, expanding the board’s application potential.

For more information about the COM-R2KC6, please visit our product page or contact an AAEON representative directly.

