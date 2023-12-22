Canada – Re-evaluation Decision RVD2023-17, 1,3-bis(hydroxymethyl)-5,5-dimethylhydantoin and hydroxymethyl-5,5-dimethylhydantoin and Its Associated End-use Products

This document (Re-evaluation Decision RVD2023-17, 1,3-bis(hydroxymethyl)-5,5-dimethylhydantoin and hydroxymethyl-5,5-dimethylhydantoin and Its Associated End-use Products) presents the final re-evaluation decision for the re-evaluation of DMY and MMY, including the required amendments (risk mitigation measures) to protect human health and the environment as well as the label amendments required to bring labels to current standards…