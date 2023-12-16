“Secrets to Digital Prosperity” an International Best-Seller is Available for Free Download for One More Day (12/15/2023)

Arlington, TX – WEBWIRE – Friday, December 15, 2023

In the US and beyond, many industries are reeling from The Great Resignation. About 50.5 million people quit their jobs in 2022, besting the prior record set in 2021according to the federal JOLTS report. This phenomenon can be attributed to various reasons. Many workers feel like they arent earning enough to make ends meet and enjoy a good quality of life. Others feel that there is little flexibility in their workplaceor that there is no clear-cut path to promotion.

The Great Resignation goes beyond money and ambition, though. The year 2020 served as a harsh awakening for many employees, who now wish to attain success across all facets of their lives to enjoy freedom and independence, and to lead a life that aligns with their values and passions. And this is where this book comes in. Consider it a complete guide to building a wealth mindset and becoming the owner of your own triumphant digital business online.

Secrets to Digital Prosperity by Valentin Luboya available for free download on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CLL23Z6N

About the Author:

Valentin Luboya is an American author, born in 1956 in the city of Kinshasa, Congo. Married for the past twenty-nine years to his wife, with whom he shared two beautiful grandchildren. Luboya earned his real estate license from the University of Kaplan in Arlington. His area of expertise is an entrepreneur, real estate investor, and digital marketer.

The author finds joy in helping others, notably his legacy comes out of true energy. Luboya even helped his folks of the town achieve Financial Independence by influencing them, to make peoples dreams come true, and has recognized that pattern with a tagline: Build Your Online Empire.

The Author is a committed individual who comes up with strategies that help industries grow and consider substantial steps along the way, especially in publishing books for businesses with great potential.